The St. Albans Community Forum on Facebook had a reminder to members to watch for flyers that will be dropped off at St. Albans homes for Operation Happiness. St. Albans residents can help neighbors in need this holiday season by putting out a few non-perishable items on Saturday, Dec. 7. Drivers will collect any items left out. Drop offs also can be made at the collection point of the former Dollar Store in the Hannaford complex. The collection point will be staff on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Correction: The story about Operation Happiness published in the Sat., Nov. 30 edition of the Messenger erroneously stated that the food drive was on the weekend of Nov. 30.