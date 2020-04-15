Teacher Appreciation Week is coming May 4, and there’s still time to appreciate your teachers in a fun and creative way. Northwest Technical Center is asking students to show their appreciation by making a personal video.
“Our program instructors miss seeing their students every day,” NWTC said in a Facebook post. “We’re asking NWTC students to record a short, 15 second video of themselves to highlight what you appreciate/miss the most about your teachers!”
Videos are due by Noon on Friday, April 17. Send them to cpatsouris@maplerun.org or mrusdoutreach@maplerun.org. Videos will be compiled in a collaborative video for the week of May 4.