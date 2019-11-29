FRANKLIN COUNTY – Join Vermont Student Assistance Corp. for its Facebook Live event, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., on how to apply for a Vermont state grant and any of the 150+ scholarships managed by VSAC.
Every year, Vermont families leave millions of dollars of financial aid on the table by failing to file either the federal or state financial aid forms – $4.5 million last year, according to NerdWallet.com.
VSAC makes about $25 million in grants and scholarships to Vermont students. Last year, eligible students received grants from $1,000 to $12,300. That’s free money that doesn’t have to be paid back.
Students can also apply for any of the over 150 Vermont-based scholarships (more free money) that are offered to students who want to continue their education or training after high school.
For both grants and scholarships, you have to apply to be considered. But it only takes about an hour to complete both applications. VSAC will help you get it done.
Join the Facebook Live event on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, when VSAC’s financial aid experts will walk you through the applications question by question. Log in at the VSAC Facebook page on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
More ways VSAC can help
Haven’t filed the FAFSA? Watch the guided walk-through on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (viewed over 1,500 times since October!)
Join VSAC on FAFSA Fridays throughout the fall.
Call their toll-free FAFSA helpline at 1-833-802-VSAC (8722) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p,m. Or make an appointment to complete your financial aid applications with a VSAC counselor.
Download the Senior Year Planning Checklist to stay on track with recommendations, applications, and financial aid.