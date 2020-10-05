A program of the United Ways of Vermont
How we serve your community
Vermont 211 promotes the health and well-being of all people in Vermont through a statewide information and referral system for streamlined access to community resources. Community Resource Specialists are available to help navigate the complex human delivery system 24/7/365!
During the pandemic, our Community Resource Specialists have been busy responding to Vermonters’ questions regarding COVID-19, as well as callers from other states. 211 has been partnering with the Agency of Human Services leadership, Vermont Emergency Management and Vermont Department of Health since activation in February. Updates are also available on our website, Facebook page and monthly e-newsletter. Since January, calls originating from Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have increased by 25% to that of the same timeframe in 2019.
How to volunteer
Initially, Vermont 211 had utilized 56 volunteers during this COVID response and currently have a little less than a dozen who continue to respond to Vermonter’s questions and offer hope. As we anticipate the volume of contacts to spike, we are still looking for volunteers to respond remotely from their own homes. Please contact MaryEllen@unitedwaysvt.org if you are interested.
Make a donation
Contributions to your local United Way are always welcome!
Connect with us
Dial 2-1-1 from any phone in Vermont, toll free 1-866-652-4636 or 1-802-652-4636. www.vermont211.org; info@vermont211.org
