Who: R. Soule & Son of Enosburg Falls
What: Earned the Energy Leadership Award – Partner of the Year
Why: The award was given as part of the Efficiency Vermont Best Practices Exchange Leadership Awards.
What they’re saying about the company: “R. Soule & Son has completed over 108 high efficiency condensing unit installations in Vermont dairy farms and commercial businesses. They have also spearheaded Efficiency Vermont’s refrigerant leak repair program, helping customers overcome the cost barriers to achieve leak tight refrigeration systems.”
Learn more: Six other companies also earned leadership awards. Learn about some of them in a video by Efficiency Vermont at https://youtu.be/6qTgntX8BxU.
