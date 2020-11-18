Who: Christina DeGraff-Murphy
What: Appointed to the Howard Center Board of Trustees for a three-year term.
About DeGraff-Murphy: She is the Assistant General Counsel of Contracting for The University of Vermont Health Network serving its Affiliates in both Vermont and New York. She holds a law degree from Western New England School of Law (2001). Christina currently serves on local boards, including a previous tenure as Board Chair for Vermont Special Olympics. She resides in Franklin County with her husband and three children.
Howard Center in the community: Howard Center operates a “hub” in St. Albans, a substance use clinic with seven clinicians, including four who hold dual licenses allowing them to provide treatment to patients who struggle with addiction and other forms of mental illness.
The clinic offers both group and individual therapy, an Intensive Outpatient Program in which clients are seen at least nine hours per week, and a public inebriation program.
Currently, most services are being provided via telehealth, but some patients are being seen in person.
The Howard Center provides telehealth rooms at its Fairfield Street offices from which patients may speak with providers.
More information: howardcenter.org/all-programs
