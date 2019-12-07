Karen Fortin, co-owner of Swanton-based Carman Brook Farm, recently told the Messenger that her Maple Pumpkin/Squash Bread recipe has been very popular over the years. She makes the recipe available on her blog for anyone to try, so we did.
The deep maple flavor and spices in this recipe combine perfectly to create a delightful holiday dessert bread.
The recipe features the dark horse of the maple syrups – very dark and strong, a.k.a., very dark color and strong flavor – and it offers an opportunity to brush up on the current maple syrup grading system. (See Maple Syrup Grades below.)
Of her recipe, Fortin writes that she usually uses squash in place of the pumpkin and even blends some sweet potato, applesauce, or mashed carrots into the squash/pumpkin base.
Fortin also says her recipe is a converted recipe that allowed her to use maple as a sweetener. She suggests following these steps to convert your favorite baking recipe to use maple syrup:
- Substitute one cup of granulated sugar with 3/4 cup of maple syrup.
- For baking recipes, reduce the liquid by 2-4 tablespoons per 1 cup of maple syrup.
- Also for baking recipes, add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda.
- Reduce the oven temperature by 25 degrees. Once baking time is completed, check for doneness and bake a little longer if needed.
The recipe below is based on Fortin’s original version and has been altered for size. It also reflects small changes based on available resources, while remaining true to the original. See the Carman Brook Farm blog for the unaltered version at: https://www.cbmaplefarm.com/maple-pumpkinsquash-bread/
Maple Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips
Ingredients
3/4 cup very dark color, strong flavor maple syrup
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup 100% olive oil
1 1/2 cups mashed pumpkin
3/8 tsp salt
3/8 tsp baking powder
3/4 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice
2 1/4 cups flour
1/2 cup 60% cacao bittersweet baking chips
Optional: in place of chips, use nuts, raisins, craisins, or currents, and sprinkle maple sugar on top before baking.
- Pumpkin spice is a blend of ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger and ground allspice.
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
If using non-stick bread loaf pans, prepare them by coating inside base and walls with baking spray.
Beat syrup, sugar, eggs and oil together.
Add pumpkin (or whatever blend of mashed pumpkin/squash/sweet potato/carrots and applesauce you want to use) and mix well.
Combine all dry ingredients in separate bowl.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well.
Mix baking chips into batter.
Divide batter between two bread loaf pans.
Bake for 1 hour and 5 minutes. Check for doneness and bake a little longer if necessary.
Maple Syrup Grades
According to the Vermont Maple Sugar Markers’ Association, maple syrup is graded by color, clarity, density, and flavor, and falls under the following four categories
Golden Color with Delicate Flavor – made at the beginning of the new maple season and offers subtle maple flavor.
Amber Color with Rich Flavor – made about mid-season and is considered best for all-around use.
Dark Color with Robust Flavor – made later in the season and has a hardy flavor for baking.
Very Dark Color with Strong Flavor – made at the end of the season and brings strong maple to anything you want to cook or bake.