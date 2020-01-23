Today it is understood that most children will attend publically-funded Pre-k and kindergarten programs. That was not always the case in St. Albans. Until 1980, some 4-5 year-olds attended the cooperative Kindergarten which operated out of the basement of St Paul’s Methodist Church. Others attended area home-based programs or stayed at home with their families. The educational environment changed from the 1970s onward as more women joined men in the workforce and families needed quality childcare and child-instruction. In addition, even 50 years ago it was becoming understood that kindergarten instruction could provide an academic boost to children during a key period of development for those who could take advantage of it. Together, the shift in social dynamics and understanding the benefits of early learning, pushed our Community to consider implementing early education programs.
We know from local media in the 1960s and the fact that the St. Albans City School added kindergarten classrooms to its original structure, that our leaders realized public kindergarten instruction was in the Community’s future. They were right. Eight years after the opening of St. Albans City School, the Community began an earnest conversation about funding an experimental kindergarten program, and by 1980 the first kindergarten students were enrolled.
Ms. Sally Lawyer, and Ms. Mary Marshall (now retired) were key to the program’s implementation. They established two half-day classrooms that consisted of 2 and ½ hours for one group of kids in the morning and another 2 and ½ hours for kids in the afternoon. The first year’s class sizes were 28-30 children, something unimaginable in a kindergarten classroom today! Ms. Lawyer described the classrooms as self-contained with playtime, academics, art, music, and physical education all taught by the primary kindergarten teachers. Four more half-day kindergarten classrooms were opened up over the next 20 years totaling six Kindergarten classrooms.
In 2000, Ms. Lawyer and Ms. Stacie Rouleau (currently our Assistant Principal), were able to experiment with two full-day kindergarten classrooms. In addition, the classrooms received instruction from the unified arts teachers who provided instruction in music, art, physical education, and technology. The children in those classrooms thrived and the decision led the teachers and school to request public funding for six full-day kindergarten classrooms.
The Pre-K back story is also interesting. Publically funded early childhood special education (Essential Early Education) at St. Albans City School began in 1978. Initially, it served four-year-olds needing early intervention for developmental delays or those in need of speech services. Peer students were also a part of this model. The half-day program’s goal was to give them a boost to match their peers by first grade. Kathryn Kuba and Mark Sustic served as the Franklin County Early Childhood Programs (ECP) staff starting in 1982.
In 1990, and under the guidance of Mark Sustic, the early childhood program moved off-campus and into various daycare facilities. After two years of this experiment, it was clear that the early childhood program fit better within the school system and one branch of it returned to St. Albans City School where it has been firmly in place for the last 28 years. Mark Sustic Retired from his leadership position in 2002 and Michele Spence took over management of the ECP program in St. Albans from 2003-2018. Ms. Deb Gleason (recently retired), who started work with the ECP program in 2001, was the supervisor on our campus for many years.
In the previous five years, Michele Spence (now working in California), and Melanie Boyle, the current ECP director, helped shepherd a further expansion of the early education program to meet the needs of more PreK aged students. St. Albans City School currently offers a full-day preschool experience open to all interested 3-4 year-olds. There is also one ½ day classroom available to meet the needs of children not quite ready for a full six-hour school day. The expansion was initially supported by a Federally funded Pre-k Expansion Grant.
The School and Community have concluded that the integration of a new batch of very young students into the school family has again proven to be a success. Having lots of very young students at St. Albans City School is now standard operation. These classrooms for three and four-year-olds are fully integrated into our school, sharing the same facilities and instructional experts all the School’s children receive.
Why was the expansion of public instruction to Pre-K and Kindergarten students so valuable for children and the community? The primary benefits come from healthy instruction during a time of important brain and social development. While their fast-growing minds and bodies are maturing, children are spending time with skilled and attentive teachers who can expose them to the fundamentals of instruction, the arts, physical activity, and technology. These same early education specialists can help the children successfully navigate social interactions with their peers and adults. A secondary benefit comes from an expansion of the school family. Little kids benefit from watching bigger kids and bigger kids benefit from mentoring younger kids.
If the creators of St. Albans City School could see the early education program now they would be amazed! It has gone way beyond what they were expecting or imagining. There are now 3, 4, 5 and 6-year-olds riding buses to schools, eating healthy meals and enjoying the full spectrum of liberal arts instruction the school offers. Our community can feel a sense of pride in the positive impact St. Albans City School is having on its youngest students.