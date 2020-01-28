The following students have been named to the Champlain College President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the Fall 2019 semester.
Sarah Chevalier of Highgate Springs
Jonathan Hebert of Fairfax
Gregory Rosenquist of Saint Albans
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.
Adrienne Ledoux of St. Albans, earning Honors and majoring in Occupational Therapy
Elizabeth Dukas of St. Albans, earning High Honors and majoring in Political Science
Sierra Duffy of St. Albans has been named to the University of Delaware’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.
Olivia Lamphere, a freshman at the University of Alabama, completed her first semester with dean’s list and Cum Laude with honors majoring in psychology.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Julia Ormerod of Fairfax, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biomedical engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester.
Ashlyn Rouleau, of Fairfax, has been named to the Missouri Western State University President’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2019.
Alison Irish, a Nichols College student from Fairfax, achieved Dean’s List status for the fall 2019 semester.
The following local students were named to Vermont Tech Dean’s List:
Zaira Batchelder of Fairfield
Alyese Caruso-Randall of Fairfax
Ciara Oszajca of Fairfax