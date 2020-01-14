Karly Paquette of Richford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2019.
Paquette will be recognized during the 233rd Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Castleton Pavilion.
____________________________
Cedar Crest College congratulates Kendal Nichols of Enosburg Falls, who was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester of 2019.
Colby-Sawyer College has named Michael Roy of Fairfax to the Dean’s List for fall 2019.
The following students were named to the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester:
- Bridgette Adams of Enosburg Falls
- Georgia Babb of Enosburg Falls
- Randi Barry of Bakersfield
- William Beattie of Saint Albans
- Katherine Belval of Saint Albans
- Julia Bernier of Saint Albans
- Jenna Bourdeau of Swanton
- Emily Bourdeau of Swanton
- Connor Burleson of Saint Albans
- Elena Clark of Saint Albans
- Kylie Curtis of Saint Albans
- Andrea Esenler of Saint Albans
- Julia Grismore of Saint Albans
- Camille Gunter of Saint Albans
- William Hackett of Fairfax
- Olivia Harrison of Saint Albans
- William Harvey of Saint Albans
- Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield
- Tori Jarvis of St Albans
- Casey Langlois of Fairfax
- Tyler Laroche of Saint Albans
- Benjamin Lovelette of St.Albans
- Elizabeth Magnan of Enosburg Falls
- Taylor Morgan of Highgate Center
- Zachary Munson of Saint Albans
- Ryan Parker of Cambridge
- Kyla Perry of Montgomery Center
- Ellen Pipes of Fairfield
- Daniel Reyome of Saint Albans
- Anna Smith of Montgomery
- Alicia Tanneberger of Saint Albans Bay
- Zoe Van Vlaanderen of East Fairfield
- Joseph Wills of Richford
- Malachi Witt of Fairfax