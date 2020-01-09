Colby-Sawyer College recognizes Hannah Tiffany from Enosburg Falls, majoring in exercise science, and Brooke St.Onge from Montgomery, majoring in nursing, for making the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester.
Plymouth State University has named Caylin Bessette of St. Albans and Vincent Lapointe-Deptula of Montgomery Center to the President’s List for academic achievement during Fall 2019. Loudon Minor of East Fairfield had been named to the Dean’s List.
SUNY Canton has named Cassy Martel, a health care management from Highgate Center and Matthew Needleman, a business administration from St. Albans, to the Dean’s List. Jared Gervais, a mechanical engineering technology major from Enosburg Falls, was named to the President’s List.