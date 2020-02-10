Academic Achievement

Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans was recognized on the President’s List at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.

The following students were recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester:

Jadyn Olivia Patterson, Alburg

Emily Jane Bartholomew, Enosburg Falls

Hayley Lynn Paquette, Enosburg Falls

McKenzie Irene DeBruin, Enosburg Falls

Erica Hope Terwilliger, St. Albans

Gabrielle Marie Gamache, St.

Albans

Hannah Beth Gamsby, St. Albans

Katie Madigan, St. Albans

Kolton Riley Rucki, St. Albans

Nathan Alexander Barbieri, St.

Albans

Amanda Lynn Olsen, Swanton

Connor Sam Prouty, Swanton

Gregory Joseph Stell, Swanton

Kaleb John Kilbury, Swanton

Katherine Brown of Fairfax was recognized on the Dean’s List at Wheaton College.

Jacob Paul Montgomery, of Montgomery Center, and Lillian F Mcallister, of Swanton, were named to The University of Alabama President’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

Olivia M Lamphere, of St. Albans, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

