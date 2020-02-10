Hanna Elizabeth Lovelette of St. Albans was recognized on the President’s List at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester.
The following students were recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester:
Jadyn Olivia Patterson, Alburg
Emily Jane Bartholomew, Enosburg Falls
Hayley Lynn Paquette, Enosburg Falls
McKenzie Irene DeBruin, Enosburg Falls
Erica Hope Terwilliger, St. Albans
Gabrielle Marie Gamache, St.
Albans
Hannah Beth Gamsby, St. Albans
Katie Madigan, St. Albans
Kolton Riley Rucki, St. Albans
Nathan Alexander Barbieri, St.
Albans
Amanda Lynn Olsen, Swanton
Connor Sam Prouty, Swanton
Gregory Joseph Stell, Swanton
Kaleb John Kilbury, Swanton
Katherine Brown of Fairfax was recognized on the Dean’s List at Wheaton College.
Jacob Paul Montgomery, of Montgomery Center, and Lillian F Mcallister, of Swanton, were named to The University of Alabama President’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Olivia M Lamphere, of St. Albans, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.