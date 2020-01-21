Vermont Tech is pleased to announce that Sean Connolly of Swanton, graduated in the Fall of 2019, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management.
Vermont Tech congratulates the following students for achieving President's List Honors for the fall semester of 2019. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 4.0.
Jeffrey Barr of Jeffersonville, a student in the Associate of Applied Science Construction Management program.
Courtney Gregoire of Fairfield, a student in the Bachelor of Science Nursing program.
Wesley Brown of Saint Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program.
Mariah Choiniere of Franklin, a student in the Associate of Applied Science Forestry program.
Lillian Eastman of Fairfax, a student in the Bachelor of Science Professional Pilot Technology program.
Springfield College has named Madelyn Coon from Saint Albans to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 term. Coon is studying Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy.
The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Colby Bradley Brouillette of Saint Albans, majoring in financial information and analysis
Robert Collins of Richford, majoring in civil engineering
Hannah Earl of Saint Albans, majoring in engineering and management
Nick Fitzgerald of Saint Albans, majoring in aeronautical engineering
Jacob A Friz-Trillo of Saint Albans, majoring in electrical engineering
Mae L. Gates of Franklin, majoring in mechanical engineering
Jodi Elizabeth Hayes of Swanton, majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship
James Michael Lowe of Saint Albans, majoring in chemical engineering
Dylan M Marshall of Saint Albans, majoring in business studies
Marissa Kate Needleman of Saint Albans, majoring in biology
Alexander Savoie of Saint Albans, majoring in aeronautical engineering
Tyler M Sears of Saint Albans, majoring in chemical engineering
The following local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Zachary Michael Conger of St. Albans, majoring in software engineering.
Madison Tabor of East Fairfield, majoring in mathematics.
Lucas K Wells of Fairfax, majoring in biology / chemistry