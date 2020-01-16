Academic Achievement

RANDOLPH CTR – Vermont Tech congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2019. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Sophie Provost of St. Albans, a student in the Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technology program.

Michelle Lamore of Cambridge, a student in the Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technology program.

Jarrett Gamache of Swanton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology program.

Lindsey Mercy of St. Albans, a student in the Associate of Science in Radiologic Science program.

Taylor Weishaar of St. Albans, a student in the Associate of Science in Radiologic Science program.

Amber Wescott of St. Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene program.

Wylie Coseo of St. Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology program.

Justin Sharp of St. Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology program.

Nicholas Andersen of St. Albans, a student in the Associate of Engineering Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

Andrew Dow of Fairfax (05454), a student in the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology program.

Emma Mazuzan of St. Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management program.

Kendall Spaulding of Swanton, a student in the Associate of Science in Radiologic Science program.

Emma Sanders of Swanton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene program.

James Weishaar of St. Albans, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy program.

Juliet Greto of Enosburg Falls, a student in the Associate of Science in Radiologic Science program.

Jacob Andersen of St. Albans, a student in the Associate of Engineering Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

Sean Connolly of Swanton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management.+2 program.

Brandon Stanley of Enosburg Falls, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Construction Management program.

