Academic Achievement

President’s List

The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.

Enosburg Falls

  • Becca Fauteux
  • Kaitlyn Murray
  • Deveney Wolfe

Highgate

  • Megan Czuchrey

Saint Albans

  • Katelynn Habecker

Swanton

  • Nicole Gadouas
  • Emma-Rose Royea

Dean’s List

The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List.

Bakersfield

  • Robert Maher

East Fairfield

  • Devan Borthwick
  • Brenden Marrier

Enosburg Falls

  • Nicole Gregoire
  • Marie Jackson
  • April Parent
  • Vanessa Parrotte
  • Alexandra Susco

Fairfield

  • Caitlyn Callan
  • Kelsey O’Farrell

Franklin

  • Aliyah Austin

Highgate Center

  • Ambyr Wagner

Montgomery

  • Samuel Cavazos

Richford

  • Katie Lucier
  • Sarah Sickles

Saint Albans

  • Gregory Boyle
  • Megan Buckley
  • Kimberly Cotignola
  • Oriana Favreau
  • Morgan Heth
  • Sheila Mercon

Swanton

  • Savannah Dufresne
  • John Hancock

