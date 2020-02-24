President’s List
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.
Enosburg Falls
- Becca Fauteux
- Kaitlyn Murray
- Deveney Wolfe
Highgate
- Megan Czuchrey
Saint Albans
- Katelynn Habecker
Swanton
- Nicole Gadouas
- Emma-Rose Royea
Dean’s List
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List.
Bakersfield
- Robert Maher
East Fairfield
- Devan Borthwick
- Brenden Marrier
Enosburg Falls
- Nicole Gregoire
- Marie Jackson
- April Parent
- Vanessa Parrotte
- Alexandra Susco
Fairfield
- Caitlyn Callan
- Kelsey O’Farrell
Franklin
- Aliyah Austin
Highgate Center
- Ambyr Wagner
Montgomery
- Samuel Cavazos
Richford
- Katie Lucier
- Sarah Sickles
Saint Albans
- Gregory Boyle
- Megan Buckley
- Kimberly Cotignola
- Oriana Favreau
- Morgan Heth
- Sheila Mercon
Swanton
- Savannah Dufresne
- John Hancock