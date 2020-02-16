Fall 2019 Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
East Fairfield
Samantha Churchill
Enosburg Falls
Margaret Jones
Lauren Plouff
Fairfield
Cheri Hutchison
Franklin
Bailey Beauregard
Saint Albans
Isabella Beaudoin
Amber Bushey
Joshua Cave
Quynh Do
Julia Ellis
Beverly Hayford
Jessica Lawlor
Elizabeth Pietras
Zachary Young
Swanton
Taylor Butler
Alicia Fellows
Michael Johnston
Fall 2019 President’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Enosburg Falls
Matthew Campbell
Saint Albans
Hunter Parah
Fall 2019 Student Honors List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Enosburg Falls
Tyler Arel
Holly Chamberlain
Kimberly Covert Airoldi
Laura Lorenzini
Charlotte Martino
Christina Stryker
Fairfield
Jennifer Heinritz
Franklin
Jerika Domina
Barbara West
Shannon Woodworth
Richford
Kaitlin Gibney
Saint Albans
Drew Bronstrup
Isaac Cassidy
Richard Doll
Daunte Hueckstaedt
Nataley Lapierre
Paige Lytch
Haley McGrath
Elese Snay
Desiree Vatter
Swanton
Kelly Paquette
Taylor Putnam
Chaez Skeels