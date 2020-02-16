Academic Achievement

Fall 2019 Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

East Fairfield

Samantha Churchill

Enosburg Falls

Margaret Jones

Lauren Plouff

Fairfield

Cheri Hutchison

Franklin

Bailey Beauregard

Saint Albans

Isabella Beaudoin

Amber Bushey

Joshua Cave

Quynh Do

Julia Ellis

Beverly Hayford

Jessica Lawlor

Elizabeth Pietras

Zachary Young

Swanton

Taylor Butler

Alicia Fellows

Michael Johnston

Fall 2019 President’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Enosburg Falls

Matthew Campbell

Saint Albans

Hunter Parah

Fall 2019 Student Honors List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Enosburg Falls

Tyler Arel

Holly Chamberlain

Kimberly Covert Airoldi

Laura Lorenzini

Charlotte Martino

Christina Stryker

Fairfield

Jennifer Heinritz

Franklin

Jerika Domina

Barbara West

Shannon Woodworth

Richford

Kaitlin Gibney

Saint Albans

Drew Bronstrup

Isaac Cassidy

Richard Doll

Daunte Hueckstaedt

Nataley Lapierre

Paige Lytch

Haley McGrath

Elese Snay

Desiree Vatter

Swanton

Kelly Paquette

Taylor Putnam

Chaez Skeels

