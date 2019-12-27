ST. ALBANS — In 2019, veterans in the Franklin County Honor Guard provided a “final salute” at the funerals of 40 fellow veterans.
But oftentimes the honor detail had barely enough members to conduct military honors.
The honor guard is a volunteer group and members aren’t always free at the time of funerals.
Currently, the honor detail has six active members and one alternate. Ideally, they would like to have two teams of seven to nine members each so that they could attend more than one burial service at a time.
Requirements for volunteering are:
- an honorably discharged veteran;
- ability to do military honors in all types of weather;
- a willingness to commit to the detail for two years;
- ability to attend a meeting/training every two years;
- a desire to honor other veterans.
To volunteer, contact Homer Wetherby at 524-7357 or Danny Collins at (302) 222-6924.