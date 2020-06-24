BARRE – The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) recently received a CARES Act economic stabilization grant funded through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for its project “Preserving and Expanding Access to Vermont’s History.”
The $133,512 award will retain eight staff members working to produce digital records for online access to VHS’s museum and library collections.
“We are so grateful to be recognized for the importance of our staff’s work as they continue to share Vermont’s story,” said VHS Executive Director, Steve Perkins. “During these times of societal upheaval and change, the role of the humanities, by definition, describes what makes us human.”
The Vermont Historical Society documents historical information from around the state, and has several notable assets related to Franklin County that community members can explore online. Explore, for example, the William White Civil War letters, sent by White to his friend, Jacob Wead of Sheldon. Originally from Ireland, White was naturalized a U.S. citizen in St. Albans in 1857. The letters are available at https://vermonthistory.org/w-white-letters.
The VHS website also features the story of the co-op movement and the St. Albans Co-op Creamery’s place in it at https://vermonthistory.org/the-coop-movement-1919.