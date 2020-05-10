HIGHGATE — A Highgate man has taken the prize for Best Backwoods Beard and overall Best Beard in Vermont in this year’s Vermont Beardies to benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont.
The annual contest raises funds to help grant wishes to Vermont’s children facing life-threatening medical conditions. This year’s contest set a fundraising record of $62,401 for Vermont’s wish kids.
While in years past winners were chosen at an in-person event featuring local celebrity judges, this year’s winners were chosen remotely in secret ballot by Make-A-Wish Vermont’s small army of volunteer Wish Granters from around the state.
Best Beard winner Michel Fortin of Highgate wasn’t in it for the glory; his grandson Ace was granted a wish in 2017.
“I really wanted to join the Beardies because I know what a difference wishes can make for a kid,” he said, while also admitting it was a team effort. “I’m not great with technology but my daughter helped me with the online stuff.”
Over 100 Vermonters entered the contest and over 700 people donated to support their efforts. The top individual fundraiser this year was Randy Locke of Waterville, who raised $6,475 and the top Corporate Team was Seaway Car Wash who raised a grand total of $2,901.
“We’re honestly blown away. This was an odd year, with the in-person finals being canceled and everything so uncertain,” Make-A-Wish Vermont President & CEO, Jamie Hathaway said. “To have the support of our community at this time was really special to us, and of course crucial to helping us grant wishes for kids. We are already looking forward to next year.”