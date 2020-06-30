HIGHGATE — Summer reading programs traditionally start with an event at the library. Kids pick up the forms they need, eat some snacks and take part in activities, maybe watch a puppet show.
This year in Highgate the summer reading program will start with a parade.
The parade will depart from the Highgate Arena on Sunday, July 12 at 1 p.m. It will follow the route taken during Polar Express and Whoville events, said librarian Michelle Beaulieu.
The theme for this year’s summer reading program is Imagine Your Story.
As part of that theme, area residents are invited to decorate their vehicle in a way that’s related to reading and join the parade. Inspiration could include a favorite character or book, or several favorites, or maybe just reading in general. Each entry will receive an assortment of free books.
Anyone interested in taking part is asked to call or email the library in advance.
Three prizes will be awarded to parade participants: overall best entry, most imaginative and best use of special effects.
Summer reading packets were sent home with report cards for Highgate Elementary School students. They are also available at Desorcie’s Market and curbside at the library.
So far, the library has only about a third of the participants of last year, Bealieu said. She’s hoping the parade will inspire more sign-ups.
To take part in the summer reading program, kids simply set a goal for how many books they want to read by Aug. 10 and then keep track of how many they read. Sign up online at the library’s website (hlccvt.org) on the programs page.
The library will also host some summer reading events:
Week of July 5: Pick up an Imagine Your Story writing kit and create your own book. Completed books will be displayed at the library. Kits may also be delivered. Contact the library to make arrangements for pickup or delivery.
Week of July 12: Read to a pet, younger sibling or other relative. Share a photo or video of the reading time on the library’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
Monday, July 20, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: Celebrate fairy tales and fantasy gardens and Imagine Your Story in a planter with real plants and fun props. Materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own, as well. Preregister online or by calling the library.
Week of July 26: Design a bookmark featuring a favorite character and the library. All entrants will be entered into a raffle. To enter bring your bookmark to the library, mail it or email an image of it to librarian@highgatevt.org.