FAIRFAX — Two Fairfax organizations have been selected to receive charitable gifts from Hickok & Boardman.
As part of an annual tradition, Hickok & Boardman employees and associates are given the opportunity to nominate a charity in which they are involved and a group of organizations is selected to receive grants from a fund contributed to by Hickok & Boardman firms.
Fairfax Rescue Squad and Fairfax Community Food Shelf are among a group of nine recipients for this year.
“The Hickok & Boardman Affiliated Companies along with our employees and associates, have long been known for their involvement and generosity in the communities in which they work and live,” Scott Boardman, President of Hickok & Boardman Insurance, said. “All four companies recognize our team for their time, expertise, and personal contributions that they contribute to many local charities all year long. The H&B Charitable Gifts program is a way to support their community service and their passions.”
Hickok & Boardman Affiliated Companies include Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence & Retirement Solutions, Hickok & Boardman Capital Management.