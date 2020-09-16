The annual Pet Food Warehouse Wag It Forward event will look a little different this year.
The 2020 fundraiser will assist Vermont’s animal welfare nonprofit groups at this time when they need it the most, while staying safe and distant! Franklin County Animal Rescue will be among the animal welfare groups that will benefit from the fundraising event.
Wag It Forward is a nonprofit effort to promote visibility and provide aid to the animal welfare groups that support Vermont’s pets.
The annual event is hosted by Pet Food Warehouse and usually is held at the Champlain Valley Exposition with the intention of bringing pet owners and pets together with the diverse group of humane societies and rescues in the state.
The Pet Food Warehouse website says that the event has raised $37,800 for local nonprofit animal welfare groups over the last three years.
Shoppers at Pet Food Warehouse can make a donation to Wag It Forward at the check out through Oct. 3.
And, from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, Pet Food Warehouse will donate $0.10 to the Wag It Forward fund for every dollar spent at any of their stores. There are Pet Food Warehouse retail locations in Shelburne and South Burlington.
All proceeds will be split evenly between participating local animal welfare groups.
Anyone interested in making a donation but can’t get to a store can also visit the GoFundMe link provided at https://www.pfwvt.com/wagitforward.html
You can show your love for your local rescue group and be entered to win a $25 Pet Food Warehouse gift card.
Anyone who shares a rescue story on social media using #KeepCalmAndWIFOn through Oct 3 will be entered to win. Visit pfwvt.com/contests.html for more information.
Pet Food Warehouse has scheduled the Wag It Forward festival again at the Champlain Valley Exposition for September 26, 2021.