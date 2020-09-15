ALBURGH — The Franklin County community came together for fireworks in early September in support of a new child care center in Alburgh.
On Sept. 5, Green Mountain Fireworks produced a drive-in fireworks show in Alburgh, with the proceeds benefiting the construction of a child care and parenting resources center.
Community members purchased 104 tickets at $100 per vehicle.
“We are blown away by the support of Green Mountain Fireworks, the Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, the Alburgh Selectboard, the show’s corporate sponsors, and our many volunteers who rallied to help us realize this remarkable fundraising event,” Alburgh Family Clubhouse board member Gina Lewis said.
Green Mountain Fireworks spent about $100,000 to produce the show.
“This was our second year of retail operations in Alburgh, and we recognize the desperate need for a local child care center,” Matthew Lavigne, owner of GMF, said. “Given the cancellation of so many municipal July 4th celebrations and fireworks shows due to COVID-19, and the obvious childcare gap in the area, we thought Labor of Love Fireworks Fundraiser was a win-win for the state, the town, and the Clubhouse.”
The Alburgh Family Clubhouse is nonprofit organization run by a volunteer board of community members, and will function as a child care and parenting resource center. The Clubhouse will be built on the grounds of the Alburgh K-8 school (Alburgh Community Education Center) and will provide high quality affordable child care and preschool for about 40 children ages 0-5. To date, AFC has raised about $800,000 of an anticipated $1 million for the construction of the facility. Started of construction is planned for next spring.
Donations are welcome at alburghfamilyclubhouse.org/donations/donations.