This is another wonderful W. D. Chandler photo of North Main Street looking north, showing the tracks used by the St. Albans Street Car Company between 1901 and 1921. This section, we believe, is between Brainerd and where Upper and Lower Newton streets meet.
The telephone and electric poles are located in the street on the left hand side and in the grassy area on the right, and one can see the many rows of insulators on top of the poles. It might be difficult to see, but in the photo one can see where the cars attached to the overhead electric lines just above the track, giving the power needed to run the street cars.
Now, many of the glass insulators seen here are collector’s items, and they come in many colors and styles — amber, green, two-tone, yellow/green, olive, light blue and cobalt blue (a favorite of collectors). Glass insulators were used by most companies around 1950, and eventually, they transitioned to porcelain insulators.
Manufacturing companies often used leftover glass to make insulators, thus a mixture of colors were used, making them even more collectible.
