ST. ALBANS — Two women representing Franklin County organizations have been appointed to the Vermont Climate Council, a newly formed body under the recently passed Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA).
Catherine Dimitruk, executive director of St. Albans-based Northwest Regional Planning Commission, was a Speaker of the House appointee as a member representing rural communities.
In addition, Kelly Klein, founder and CEO of St. Albans-based Groennfell Meadery, was a Committee on Committees appointee as a member representing the small business community.
The council will develop a Climate Action Plan for proposed programs and strategies to meet carbon emissions reductions set by GWSA and to build resilience to the impacts of climate change.
The Vermont legislature in September voted to override a gubernatorial veto of GWSA, making the bill law. GWSA mandates Vermont reduce the amount of greenhouse gas released annually to:
- 26 percent below 2005’s carbon emission levels by 2025
- 40 percent below 1990’s carbon emission levels by 2030
- 80 percent below 1990’s carbon emission levels by 2050
