ST. ALBANS – Franklin County’s butt litter clean up events in July and August were supported by 63 volunteers, who removed 51,000 cigarette butts from downtown areas, sidewalks, parks and waterways in the region.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition and partners hosted eight events in Enosburg Falls, Richford, Downtown St. Albans, St. Albans Bay Park, Alburgh, the St. Albans Industrial Park, Swanton’s Marble Mill, and the Tabor Point Boat Launch in Swanton between July 2 and Aug. 14. Partners to the program included Downtown St. Albans Board Member Valdemar Garibay, RiseVT, Franklin County Stormwater, Franklin County Caring Communities, and Northwestern Medical Center.
“I care about this issue because it benefits us all from a health, educational, community, and Med Associates team perspective,” Garibay said. “Smoking causes diseases and the littering of cigarette butts hurts the environment. We all worked together to help the community and we helped raise awareness about cigarette butt litter.”
to Franklin County Stormwater representative Amanda Holland, cigarettes contain more than 165 chemicals that can leach into the soil and water as they degrade and can negatively impact fish and wildlife.
“These community clean up events are a great way to reduce the amount of litter washed into our waterways with each storm and are a step towards keeping our waters healthy,” Holland said.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition offers free reusable pocket ash trays. Email abrewer@nmcinc.org for more information. Support for anyone interested in quitting smoking is available at www.802Quiits.org or 1-800-QUIT-NOW.