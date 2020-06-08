ST. ALBANS — Samaritan House in St. Albans recently posted a request on Facebook asking for air conditioner donations.
“We know this is a hot-ticket item right now, but we are hoping to obtain some air conditioners if any of our friends have any they’d be willing to donate,” the Samaritan House wrote.
They said that some of the rooms in their shelter do not have air conditioning units and some clients in the community also are in need.
Anyone who is interested in making a donation can email ben.kaufmann@samaritan-house.com.