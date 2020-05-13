MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VFWD) is asking Vermonters to help authorities ensure that humans do not expose bats to COVID-19.
VFWD says that there is no evidence that North American bats can transmit the virus causing COVID-19 to humans, but bats are vulnerable to reverse zoonosis, where infected humans transmit diseases to animals.VFWD small mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett said Vermonters can support bat conservation by leaving trees with cavities or bark peeling in a roof-like pattern to provide bat roosting sites, installing bat houses for safe eviction of bats from the home, and reporting bat colonies to the department.
“Please visit our website to become familiar with what to do if you encounter a single uninvited bat in your home or need to safely evict a colony of bats,” Bennett said. “If anyone has had direct contact with a bat or you suspect a rabies exposure, call the rabies hotline at 1-800-4RABIES, the Vermont Department of Health, or your physician.”
Additional guidance about living with bats can be found at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/got-bats.