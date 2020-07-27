FRANKLIN COUNTY — Join the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition at an upcoming Butt Litter Clean Up day. Bring a mask, and gloves and bags will be provided for volunteers. Events include:
- Enosburg Falls, Aug. 4, 9-11 a.m., Lincoln Park
- Richford, Aug. 4, 12-2 p.m., Fountain Park
- St. Albans Industrial Park, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. St. Albans Industrial Park
- Swanton, Aug. 11, 9-11 a.m., Marble Mill Park
- Swanton Boat Launch, Aug. 11, 12-2 p.m., Tabor Point Boat Launch
- Alburgh, Aug. 13, 9-11 a.m., Alburgh Community Education Center