Who: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
What: WMA Art Contest
When: Submissions can be sent by October 9, 2020 to ariel.burgess@vermont.gov.
Where: Details are available at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/wma-art-contest
Why: Celebrate 100 years of Wildlife Management Area (WMA) conservation in Vermont
What else you should know
- Entries will be separated into 5 age groups.
- Media can be anything that can be shared digitally, including, for example: include paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, poetry, audio or video
- Prizes will include $300 for the first, second and third place winners provided by the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs
- Additional monetary prizes will be provided by other sporting organizations, along with a Vermont WMA guide, Wetland-Woodland-Wildland book, Green Mountain Conservation Camp discounts, and lunch with a scientist.
What the Wildlife Department says
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is celebrating 100 years of Wildlife Management Area (WMA) conservation with an art contest commemorating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters.
In 1920, Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton became Vermont’s first area conserved specifically for the benefit of fish and wildlife. Over the course of the past 100 years, Vermont has conserved 100 WMAs, protecting more than 130,000 acres of important habitat for fish, wildlife and plants, as well as providing opportunities for wildlife-based recreation.
“More than ever, this is a great time to get outside and enjoy Vermont’s wild areas and wildlife,” Director of Wildlife Mark Scott said. “Please join us in celebrating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters by creating a work of art about one or all of Vermont’s Wildlife Management Areas.”