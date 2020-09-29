SWANTON — Northwest Healthy Roots Collaborative (HRC) will receive a $10,000 donation to assist in providing healthy, wholesome food to food pantries and food banks throughout Northwest Vermont.
The donation is part of the Plumrose USA Hometown Strong initiative. Plumrose USA worked with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.
HRC is a regional food systems program supporting the growers, producers and consumers in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“I would like to thank Plumrose for their commitment to the Franklin County Community and not just for this incredible, generous Healthy Roots contribution but for all of their support for fundraisers they have done over the years for individuals and families in need, as well as Habitat for Humanity,” St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith said in a statement.
Michael Tavernia, Plumrose Swanton plant manager, added: “We are humbled to partner with the Healthy Roots Collaborative to provide meaningful support to our community. Two of the key pillars of our Hometown Strong initiative are to alleviate food insecurity and to support COVID-19 relief efforts, and we hope this contribution makes a difference for our neighbors who need it most.”