More and more Vermont communities are adopting healthy community design into their core planning objectives. Healthy community design is an exciting concept where infrastructure like sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, green spaces and lighting are incorporated into specific design plans and a town’s overall planning and zoning goals.
Here in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, your local health office and RiseVT encourage healthy community design as an important benefit to the health of our residents, and to promote a vision of our counties as places where employers want to be, and where people want to work, live, play and raise a family.
Building healthy communities is not a top-down prospect. There are many groups and individuals working on projects and goals that can best work in their neighborhoods. For example, a local St. Albans walk and bike advocacy group has been meeting each month to discuss walk and bike improvements in St. Albans City and St. Albans Town:
• Working with businesses along Route 7 to improve safe walking opportunities for pedestrians, including shoppers and employees
• Collaborating with neighboring communities to improve safe walking and biking routes on shared roads
• Advocating for new and/or improved sidewalks
• Using temporary demonstration projects to try new ideas and engage community members in discussion
This effort is not just about envisioning a livable community. It’s also driven by some disturbing data: Our health data shows that 3 behaviors (lack of physical activity, poor diet, and tobacco use) lead to 4 chronic diseases (cancer, heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, and lung disease) that are the cause of more than 50 percent of all deaths in Vermont — 3-4-50. Making community investments that can bend this curve and improve health an urgent priority.
We can all work together to promote healthy communities through active engagement and new community connections to affect change in the places where we live, work and play.
To learn more about what’s happening – and can happen – with healthy community design check with your town and visit: healthvermont.gov/local-health-offices/st-albans.