Healthcare Heroes – Kirsten Berggren

Nurse Practitioner
How long have you worked at NMC?
Six months full time, and a year per diem before that.
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
Patients seek me out for evaluation and treatment of all sorts of illness and injuries when they need to be seen right away and can’t wait for an appointment at primary care. I see sports injuries, lots of cut fingers, coughs, colds and flu, and a huge variety of other illnesses and injuries.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
I like that it’s a mix of different things every day.
What was the last book you read?
Miles Morales’ Spider Man graphic novel.
What do you do for fun?
Mountain bike, telemark, cross-country ski, knit and I love movies.
What historic figure would you have dinner with, and why?
I would love to have dinner with Harriet Tubman. I just saw the movie about her life, and she was so incredibly brave. But you get the sense she wouldn’t want to waste time on a silly dinner with a fan; she seemed too busy to bother with trivialities.