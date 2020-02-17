How long have you worked at NMC?
7 years
How does your role at NMC contribute to exceptional care?
As a nurse of 32 years, I can provide patients with not only knowledge, but with caring and compassion. It means a lot to bring a smile to their faces and show empathy when they are in need, providing every patient with the same understanding.
What historic figure would you have dinner with, and why?
Florence Nightingale. She was the founder of modern nursing and I would love to share stories.
Talk about your favorite pet.
My dog, Sam is fun and compassionate and is also a good friend.
Is there a cause or organization that you are passionate about and would like to shout out?
The organization that I would like to recognize and am passionate about is St. Jude’s Research Hospital. They do so much for children and their families. I donate to their cause throughout the year.