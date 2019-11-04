How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
Five weeks and counting!
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
Patients come to me with anything related to female anatomy. This means care during pregnancy or when thinking about becoming pregnant. Or infertility, abnormal menstrual cycles, contraception, cervical cancer screening with pap smears, pelvic pain, pain with intercourse, pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, breast concerns, transgender care...and everything else you can think of.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
I enjoy working with women of all ages, from adolescence to the end of life.
What’s a good day at work look like to you?
A good day at work is complete with a couple newborns brought into the world, teaching women about normal and abnormal female physiology, helping women improve their quality of life...and something delicious for dessert.
What was the last book you read?
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn. It’s a historical novel about two heroic women spies during WWI, and I highly recommend it!
What do you do for fun?
I love to spend time outdoors, trail running, hiking, and skiing.
Cake or pie?
Definitely pie. I will eat any kind of fruit pie, but raspberry rhubarb is my favorite. I know I lead a good life when I can eat pie for dessert and then in the morning finish off the pie for breakfast.
Is there a cause or organization that you are passionate about and would like to shout out?
I would like to give a shout out to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. They give phenomenal care to women in our community.