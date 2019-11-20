How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
16 months
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
My job entails working directly with local businesses and they seek me out to ask about NMC services they currently utilize or to inquire about the new services that we are offering. My favorite part of my job is that I get to meet personally with our local employers and work with them to identify their health and safety needs for their employees. Together with our local businesses we are keeping our workers healthy in our community!
What was the last book you read?
Brainstorm: The Power and Purpose of the Teenage Brain, by Daniel Siegel
What do you do for fun?
I love to knit and crochet – not too long ago I crocheted the entire cast of Hamilton!
Is there a cause or organization that you are passionate about and would like to shout out?
I recently became a member of our local Rotary Club and have been very impressed with the charity and generosity of the group and its members. Their object is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise – something that I fully support and hope to emulate and to model for my three sons as they grow up.