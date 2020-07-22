SWANTON – Harold A. Greenia, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Alburgh RV Park in Alburgh surrounded by his family.
He was born in Swanton on August 3, 1933 to the late Louis A. Sr. and Florence H. (Minckler) Greenia.
Harold grew up in Highgate and joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and served until 1955. He served during the Korean War in Germany, Europe and attended school in California on the F-89 Scorpion Fighter Plane. When Harold returned from service, he worked for New England Central Railroad, and for the Sheldon Paper Mill. He earned his Master Plumber’s License through a GI bill and later obtained his Journeyman Electrician License. He worked for J.A. Feeley & Sons in the early 1960s for 17 years, and for Chevalier Well Drilling company for 22 years. Harold loved bowling, the Boston Red Sox, camping and spending time with his family, friends and golden retriever, Bailey. Harold loved to keep busy and worked through his battle of cancer until this past spring.
He is survived by his children, Harold Greenia Jr., Debra Greenwood, Patricia Greenia and her significant other Stewart Bryce, Jeffrey Greenia and his wife Sophia, Paula Greenia, Joseph Greenia and his wife Crystal, and Robert Greenia; 19 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; very special companion for many years, Rita Bechard; canine companion, Bailey; special Alburgh RV Resort friends, Andy, Rick and Danielle Leduc, Larry Santor, Timmy and Albert Greeno, and the Chevalier Well Drilling Family. Besides his parents, Harold was predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Virginia (Winters) Greenia; and siblings, Merrill Greenia, Doris Cotnoir, Marguerite Bockus, Louis Greenia Jr., Beverly Delisle, Mark Greenia, Douglas Greenia, and Joan Mitchell.
Harold’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the Bayada staff, especially Lorraine, Tianna and Catherine for the exceptional care they gave to our Dad.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488 on the side lawn. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at Kidder Memorial Home.
For those who wish, contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the American Cancer Society — Northern New England Region, P.O. Box 1460, Williston, VT 05495-4420.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.