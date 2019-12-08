FRANKLIN COUNTY – Meals on Wheels needs your help. Age Well is currently in need of volunteers in Georgia, St Albans, Swanton, Enosburgh, Richford and Montgomery. Time commitment is based on your availability, deliver once a week or once a month — whatever works best for your schedule (weekdays only).
Meals on Wheels provides so much more than a meal. The moment volunteers like you knock on that door, you make a connection; and the friendly visit, safety check and nutritious meal are a lifeline to many. Please support Meals on Wheels to both deliver a meal and impact a life.
Delivery is typically from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Laura Need, Volunteer Coordinator for Meals on Wheels at lneed@agewellvt.org; 802-662-5254