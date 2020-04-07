FRANKLIN COUNTY — Food shelf and meal site operations in Franklin County will benefit from a new $35,000 donation made by Hannaford Supermarkets to support COVID-19 relief in Vermont.
“Every day, we are learning more about the impact of this virus and responding together as a community to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hannaford President Mike Vail said. “Our company and our associates are working hard in our grocery stores to meet the most-basic needs of our community during this difficult time: food and medicine. We hope that this donation also will help the most-vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy, during this difficult time.”
The donation will be made to the Vermont Foodbank, and is in addition to a recent $25,000 donation made by the grocery store chain to the organization.
The Vermont Foodbank provides fresh produce, shelf-stable food, and other products to 215 network partners.
“The coronavirus has led to a drastic increase in the number of people needing help accessing food,” Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said. “When people are laid off or losing work hours as businesses shut down, their food budgets are hit hard. The Vermont Foodbank has been transforming our business models on the fly, coordinating with emergency responders and our fellow nonprofits and working hard to meet the increasing need in the safest way possible. It is an immense task, and we wouldn’t stand a chance if not for generous donations of committed partners like Hannaford.”
To find a local food shelf, visit https://www.vtfoodbank.org/agency-locator.
Food shelf and meal site operations are changing regularly, so the Vermont Foodbank recommends contacting the organization to ensure that they are open.