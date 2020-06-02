ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburgh Historical Society has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of June. The program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
“We are very appreciative of being chosen as a beneficiary,” said Cindy Weed, EHS president. “All of us non-profit organizations need support right now. We want to keep our mission to preserve, protect and promote the wonderful history of Enosburgh, Vermont alive with programming, education, communication, curation and acquisition of new artifacts.”
EHS was selected as the June beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located in Enosburg Falls. EHS will receive a $ 1 every time a $250 bag is sold.