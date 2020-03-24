ST. ALBANS — Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $25,000 to the Vermont Food Bank as part of a broader to donate $250,000 to food shelves in New England and New York,
Additionally, Hannaford is launching a register and store kiosk donation program at all Hannaford grocery stores that will make it easy for customers to donate toward hunger relief. Customers can donate to their community’s local food bank at the register with a $5 or $10 donation or with a cash donation at a kiosk located at the front of the store. In Vermont, those donations will also go to the food bank, which supplies food to food shelves throughout the state.
“During these times of uncertainty, it’s important that we all pull together to help one another,” said Mike Vail, President of Hannaford. “Hannaford has a long tradition of nourishing communities and this donation is just one way that we can help extend that care to those who need it the most.”