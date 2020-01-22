FRANKLIN COUNTY — Hannaford Supermarkets was recently recognized for offering its LGBTQ employees an inclusive, equitable, and non-discriminatory work environment.
“At Hannaford, care is at the core of everything we do. We are proud to be recognized by Human Rights Campaign for the ways in which we create and promote safe and welcoming environments that support and celebrate our LGBTQ associates and customers,” said Jim Hamilton, Hannaford’s Vice President of Eastern Operations and Executive Sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. “We believe in reflecting the communities we serve, and we’re enriched by each other’s differences. Most important, we all feel comfortable when we can bring our whole selves to work each day.”
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index report, in order for Hannaford to be designated a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,’ Hannaford demonstrated that it took “concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits, and practices”—focusing on three pillars:
• Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
• Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
• Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.
The CEI is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees.