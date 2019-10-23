FRANKLIN COUNTY – In its latest move to make products and packaging more sustainable, Hannaford announced today that it has implemented a new sustainable chemistry commitment.
Under the new commitment, Hannaford will restrict certain chemicals from products and packaging, work with suppliers to ensure products meet high standard for ingredients, beyond what’s required by law today, and collaborate with suppliers to address the root causes of contaminants.
“Consumers want to know what’s in the foods they eat and feel good about it,” said Peter Forester, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Hannaford. “Sustainable chemistry is a complex and evolving topic and Hannaford is committed to providing more transparency for our customers.”
The sustainable chemistry policy that Hannaford has adopted outlines sustainable chemistry practices across three key areas:
Restricting Chemicals of Concern. Hannaford will restrict the intentional use of chemicals of concern and place chemicals of concern, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Bisphenol A (BPAs), Phthalates and more on a restricted substance list for a full range of private brand products. The restricted list will cover both private brand products and food packaging for these products and work will focus on ensuring more sustainable substitutes for chemicals of concern are used.
Verifying Chemicals of High Priority are Removed. Hannaford will expand supplier testing requirements beginning in 2020 to confirm that priority products meet its high standards, beyond what is required by U.S. law, for potential chemicals of concern. Hannaford is committed to using credible certification programs that further address priority materials for coffee, tea and cocoa products with Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade or organic programs.
Collaborating with Suppliers to Address Root Causes of Contaminants. Hannaford will partner with suppliers, agricultural producers and external organizations to research and act to minimize the occurrence of potential contaminants of concern in finished products and to advance greener chemistry options. Additionally, Hannaford is expanding product ingredient information provided to consumers, beyond what is required by law, to support the selection of trusted brands and products.
The work builds upon a commitment that Hannaford’s service company, Retail Business Services, made last year to remove all synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, sweeteners, MSG and high fructose corn syrup from all private brands products by 2025.