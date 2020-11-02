COVID-19 put a damper on trick or treating this year, but some local organizations in to help keep Halloween both spooky and full of treats.
Fairfax Recreation organized a Halloween event, as did Swanton. St. Albans City held theirs on the 24th.
The St. Albans Free Library staff donned costumes on Friday to pass out treats for their younger patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.