FRANKLIN COUNTY — Conservation commissions in Enosburg and Georgia have been awarded 2020 Tiny Grants from the Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions (AVCC)
This annual AVCC initiative provides seed money or matching funds to conservation commissions for specific land conservation, education and outreach, stewardship and management, and planning activities.
The Enosburg Conservation Commission will use its Tiny Grant to continue documenting wildlife activity with trail cameras in its conserved lands.
The Georgia Conservation Commission will use its Tiny Grant to purchase and install trail marker signs, tree identity signs, and other signage on conserved land.
Conservation commissions are non-regulatory bodies designed to advise planning commissions and select boards on natural resources issues.
“Our grants may be ‘tiny,’ but their impact is not – these grants help support important projects in local communities,” Nancy Everhart, AVCC Board Chair, said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic giving us an even greater appreciation for outdoor spaces, it feels more important than ever to support conservation commissions in their work to protect and steward our natural resources.”
Grants also were awarded to conservation commissions in Brattleboro, Cornwall, Fayston, Greensboro, Hartford, Putney and Salisbury.