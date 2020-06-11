FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Local Dunkin’ stores are joining in a giveaway recognizing students of the class of 2020 on Friday, June 12, with a Free Classic Donut.
Any high school or college graduate wearing a cap and/or gown, or with a student ID are eligible for a donut.
“We know that this school year ended in a way that none of these students could have ever predicted and we want them to feel celebrated,” Dunkin’ Franchisee Susan Quadros-Covey said. “We hope that this treat helps them to know we are proud of their accomplishments and we share our congratulations and wish them all the best in the next chapter.”