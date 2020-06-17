ST. ALBANS – You can help the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont chapter fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on the summer solstice – the one day of the year with the most light.
On June 20, 14th Star Brewing Co. in St. Albans will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its Forget Me Not special limited-release brew to the Alzheimer’s Association. Forget Me Not will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be live music by Andy Hoadley in the outdoor beer garden from 4-7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, advanced online reservations are required. Visit 14thstarbrewing.com/reservations to learn more.
Forget Me Not is brewed in the Kölsch style with locally-sourced honey.