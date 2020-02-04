ST. ALBANS – St. Albans Town Educational Center teacher Taylor Goodland is in the running for a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Teacher of the Year award.
Goodland, who teaches 7th and 8th grades, was named a local winner of this year’s Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. He will be up for one of three national awards of $1,000 donated to their individual professional development account as well as a $1,000 grant to their school and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the VFW National Convention in July to receive their national award. During the nationwide competition, the VFW recognizes more than 1,000 teachers at various levels, presenting hundreds of thousands of dollars in awards.
“We are so appreciative of Taylor and every teacher who participated in the program,” VFW Department of Vermont Commander Donald R. McCormick, Jr. “Their commitment to teach good citizenship to their students will greatly benefit our communities as these students grow into involved adults.”