MONTPELIER — If you’re new to ice fishing or you’re looking for fishing tips, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VTF&W) wants you to connect with its staff members during new Educational Patrols this winter on Vermont lakes and ponds.
“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we also know anglers are always looking to learn new tips and tricks,” Education Specialist Corey Hart said. “Vermont State Game Wardens and educational staff will be teaming up to conduct Educational Patrols this winter.”
Anglers are encouraged to fish lakes where Educational Patrols are planned. Staff will be roaming the ice and will stop by to offer pointers or just chat with anglers about their season.
“This is a great opportunity for anglers new to fishing that are looking to improve their success or who have questions about fishing regulations,” Chief Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder said.
The Educational Patrols will last up to two hours. Participants should bring their own equipment and set up on the ice and start fishing. Department staff will be roaming among the anglers and plan to spend at least 10 minutes per group depending on the number of anglers on the ice and questions.
Local dates and locations include:
- January 2: Lake Carmi State Park, Franklin — 9:00am — 10:30am
- January 17: St. Albans Bay, St Albans — 9:00am — 10:30am
- February 18: Knights Point State Park, North Hero — 9:00am — 10:30am
- February 18: Dillenbeck Bay, Lake Champlain, Alburgh — 11:00am — 12:30pm
A complete list of dates and locations is available at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/fishing-clinics-and-events/educational-patrols
