In the April 10, 2020, edition of the Messenger, we shared a photo of a float depicting the “40 and 8” railway car in an American Legion parade. We thought you would like to see what the train actually looked like, (shown here) though during WWI it did not have the ornamentation you see in the photos. Note the steps and railing up to a partially enclosed area where a person could stand and look out the window.
The Train de la Reconnaissance Francaise, familiarly know as the Merci or Gratitude Train, was an expression of thanks from the people of France to the citizens of the U.S. for assistance during WWI. In 1948, Americans sent food, medical supplies and clothing to France. The following year, the people of France packed 49 boxcars (the 40 and 8 used during WWI), one for each state and the District of Columbia and Hawaii, with gifts to say, “thank you.”
The railway car was brought to Montpelier and the public was able to see the contents of the boxcars for two months. Later, Senators chose some of the contents for their districts. It remained in Montpelier until 1953, when it was moved to be used as storage by state police. From there it went to “Steam Town” in Bellows Falls and eventually to St. Albans in 1983.
It was restored, and on July 7, 1984, the Merci Train was rededicated and placed on a railroad siding in the Switchyard Shopping Center on Lake Street. In 1994, the Merci Train was moved to the Vermont National Guard Museum in Colchester, where it is now on display.
If you have any history or photos you would like to share with the museum, we can be reached at stamuseum.org or 802-527-7933.